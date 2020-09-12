ನಮ್ಮ ಕಾಮಿಕ್ಸ್. Comics in India.

Gautham Shenoy returns to Thale-Harate to transport listeners to the world of Phantom, Indrajal Comics, Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, and more.

ನಾವು 2020 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಮಿಕ್ ಪುಸ್ತಕಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಯೋಚಿಸಿದಾಗ, ನಮ್ಮ ಮನಸ್ಸು ಮಾರ್ವೆಲ್ ಮತ್ತು ಡಿಸಿ ಕಡೆಗೆ ತಿರುಗುತ್ತದೆ – ಬರಿ ಐರನ್ಮಾನ್ ಇಲ್ಲ ಕಾಪ್ಟನ್ ಅಮೇರಿಕಾ ನೆನಪಿಗೆ ಬರುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಫ್ಯಾಂಟಮ್, ಇಂದ್ರಜಲ್ ಕಾಮಿಕ್ಸ್, ಅಮರಚಿತ್ರ ಕಥಾ, ಟಿಂಕಲ್ ಮತ್ತು ಇನ್ನಿತರ ಕಾಮಿಕ್ ಗಳ ಜಗತ್ತಿಗೆ ಓದುಗರನ್ನು ಸಾಗಿಸಲು ಗೌತಮ್ ಶೆಣೈ ತಲೆ -ಹರಟೆ ಹಿಂದಿರುಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಗೌತಮ್ ಶೆಣೈ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ ಆಧಾರಿತ ಕತೆಗಳ ಉತ್ಸಾಹಿ ಮತ್ತು ಫ್ಯಾಕ್ಟರ್ ಡೈಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ವಿಷಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನೂರಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಲೇಖನಗಳನ್ನು ಬರೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಮ್ಮ 78ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ, ಅವರು 1960 ರ ದಶಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದ್ರಜಾಲ್ ಕಾಮಿಕ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಫ್ಯಾಂಟಮ್ ಹೇಗೆ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಯಿತು, ಇದರಲ್ಲಿ ಅನಂತ್ ಪೈರವರ ಪಾತ್ರ ಮತ್ತು ಅಮರ ಚಿತ್ರ ಕಥಾ ಮತ್ತು ಟಿಂಕಲ್ ನ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಅಮರ ಚಿತ್ರ ಕಥೆಯ ಕನ್ನಡ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಮೂಲವನ್ನೂ ಅವರು ಗುರುತಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಕನ್ನಡ ಮತ್ತು ಇತರ ಭಾಷೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ ಆಧಾರಿತ ಕತೆಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಲು ಶೆನಾಯ್ ರವರು ಈ ಹಿಂದೆ ಎಪಿಸೋಡ್ #55 ರಲ್ಲಿದ್ದರು, ಜೊತೆಗೆ ಕಾಲ ಯಾನದ ವಿವಿಧ ಕಥೆಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಸಂಚಿಕೆ #59 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಇದ್ದರು.

When we think of comic books in 2020, our mind turns to Marvel and DC. Gautham Shenoy returns to Thale-Harate to transport readers to the world of Phantom, Indrajal Comics, Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, and more.

Gautham Shenoy is a science fiction enthusiast and has written over a hundred articles on science fiction at Factor Daily. On episode 78, he talks to hosts Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath about how Indrajal Comics and Phantom started in India in the 1960s, and chronicles the role of Anant Pai, and the rise of Amar Chitra Katha and Tinkle. He also traces the Kannada and Bengaluru origins of ACK.

Shenoy was previously here on Episode 55 to discuss science fiction in Kannada and other languages, as well as on Episode 59 to share various tales of time travel.

