ಕುಶಲ ಭಾರತ. Skilling & India’s New Education Policy.

Dr. KP Krishnan, IAS (retd) talks about skill development and the New Education Policy 2020 of India, on Episode 79 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

ಡಾ ಕೆ.ಪಿ. ಕೃಷ್ಣನ್, ಐ.ಎಎಸ್ (ನಿವೃತ್ತ) ರವರು ಕೌಶಲ್ಯಾಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಮತ್ತು ಭಾರತದ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ನೀತಿ, 2020 ರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆಯ 79ನೆ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ದೇಶದ ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ಯ್ರ ಸಿಕ್ಕ ಕಾಲಘಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ವೃತ್ತಿಪರ ತರಬೇತಿಯನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಕಾಣುತ್ತಿದ್ದೆವು, ಮತ್ತು 21ನೇ ಶತಮಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಲೆಯಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ಕಾಲೇಜಿನ ಮಟ್ಟದ ವರೆಗೆ ಶೈಕ್ಷಣಿಕ ಮುಖ್ಯ ವಾಹಿನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅದನ್ನು ಸೇರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಮಾಡಲಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಡಾ ಕೃಷ್ಣನ್ ರವರು ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರ ಜೊತೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ . ಅವರು ಐ.ಟಿ.ಐ ಗಳ ಇತಿಹಾಸವನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸಿ ಈಚಿನ ಭಾರತ ಸರಕಾರದ ಈ ದಿಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಟ್ಟಿರುವ ಹೆಜ್ಜೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭಾರತದ ನೂತನ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ನೀತಿ , 2020 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೌಶಲ್ಯಾಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಮತ್ತು ವೃತ್ತಿಪರ ತರಬೇತಿ ಯನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಸೇರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ವಿಶ್ಲೇಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಡಾ. ಕೆ.ಪಿ. ಕೃಷ್ಣನ್ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ನ್ಯಾಷನಲ್ ಸೆಂಟರ್ ಫಾರ್ ಅಪ್ಲೈಡ್ ಎಕನಾಮಿಕ್ ರಿಸರ್ಚ್ (ಎನ್‌.ಸಿ.ಎ.ಈ.ಆರ್) ನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾಧ್ಯಾಪಕರಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕೇಡರ್‌ನಿಂದ ನಿವೃತ್ತ ಐಎಎಸ್ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿ. 1983 ರಿಂದ, ಅವರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಮತ್ತು ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ದಲ್ಲಿ ವಿವಿಧ ಪ್ರಮುಖ ಪಾತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡಿರುವರು. 2019ರ ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಹೊಂದುವವರೆಗೆ ಮೂರು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಕೌಶಲ್ಯ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಮತ್ತು ಉದ್ಯಮಶೀಲತೆ ಸಚಿವಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಕಾರ್ಯದರ್ಶಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದರು. ಅವರು 2002 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಇಂಡಿಯನ್ ಇನ್‌ಸ್ಟಿಟ್ಯೂಟ್ ಆಫ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜ್‌ಮೆಂಟ್‌ನಿಂದ ಪಿಎಚ್‌ಡಿ ಪಡೆದರು.

Dr. KP Krishnan speaks to hosts Surya Prakash BS and Pavan Srinath about how vocational education was seen in independent India, and how skill development is being integrated into mainstream education at all levels in the 21st century. He traces the history of the ITIs or Industrial Training Institutes and explains recent developments in skill development efforts by the Government of India and others. He also analyses how the New Education Policy, 2020 incorporates skill development and training into the overall plan for education in India.

Dr. KP Krishnan is a Professor at the National Centre for Applied Economic Research (NCAER) in Delhi and a retired IAS officer from the Karnataka cadre. Since 1983, he worked for both the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India in various important roles. For three years until his retirement in December 2019, he was the Union Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He obtained his Ph.D. (FPM) from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore in 2002.

