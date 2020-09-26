Lt General PG Kamath (retd) talks to Ganesh Chakravarthi about the India-China conflict and relations, and puts current developments in a historical context.

ಲೆಫ್ಟಿನೆಂಟ್ ಜನರಲ್ ಪಿ.ಜಿ.ಕಮತ್ (ನಿವೃತ್ತ) ಗಣೇಶ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿಯೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾರತ-ಚೀನಾ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಬಂಧಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳನ್ನು ಐತಿಹಾಸಿಕ ಚೌಕಟ್ಟಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಗುರುತಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ಟಿನ 80 ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ, ಜನರಲ್ ಕಾಮತ್ ಅವರು ಟಿಬೆಟ್ ಅನ್ನು ಚೀನಾ ವಶಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡ ಬಗ್ಗೆ, ಲಡಾಖ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಗಡಿ ಸಂಘರ್ಷ, ದಶಕಗಳಿಂದ ನಿಜವಾದ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ರೇಖೆಯ (ಎಲ್-‌ಎ-ಸಿ) ವಿವಾದ ಮತ್ತು ಮುಂದೆ ಏನಾಗಬಹುದು ಎಂಬುದರ ಕುರಿತು ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಲೆಫ್ಟಿನೆಂಟ್ ಜನರಲ್ ಪಿ.ಜಿ.ಕಮತ್ (ಪಿ.ವಿ.ಎಸ್.ಎಂ, ಎ.ವಿ.ಎಸ್.ಎಂ, ವೈ.ಎಸ್.ಎಂ, ಎಸ್.ಎಂ) ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಯಿಂದ ನಿವೃತ್ತಿ ಹೊಂದಿರುವರು. ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರು ದೇಶದ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಗಡಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಲವತ್ತು ವರ್ಷಗಳ ಕಾಲ ಕಾಲಾಳುಪಡೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದರು. ಅವರು ರಾಜೌರಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪೂಂಚ್ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ರೇಖೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಟಾಲಿಯನ್ ಮತ್ತುಬ್ರಿಗೇಡ್ಗೆ ನೇತೃತ್ವ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ . ಅವರು ಜಮ್ಮು ಮತ್ತು ಕಾಶ್ಮೀರದ ವಿವಿಧ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 15 ವರ್ಷಗಳು ಸೇವೆ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಮಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಜನಿಸಿದ ಅವರು ಬಿಜಾಪುರದ ಸೈನಿಕ್ ಶಾಲೆಯ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿ. ಅವರು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಯ ಅತ್ಯಧಿಕ ಅಲಂಕೃತ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬರು ಮತ್ತು ಸೇವೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಲ್ಕು ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷೀಯ ಪದಕಗಳನ್ನು ಪಡೆದವರು.

On Episode 80 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast, General Kamath talks to Ganesh Chakravarthi about China’s conquest of Tibet, the ongoing border conflict in Ladakh, the contestation of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for decades, and what might come next.

Lieutenant General PG Kamath (PVSM, AVSM, YSM, SM) is a veteran of the Indian Army, where he served in the infantry for forty years on all frontiers of the country. He has commanded a battalion at Rajouri and a brigade in Poonch — both on the Line of Control. He has also served in various capacities in Jammu & Kashmir for over 15 years. Born in Mangalore, he is an alumnus of Sainik School, Bijapur. He is one of the highest decorated officers of the Indian Army and a recipient of four Presidential medals in service.

