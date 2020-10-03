ಆಟಕ್ಕುಂಟು ಲೆಕ್ಕಕ್ಕಿಲ್. The games we play.

Hosts Ganesh Chakravarthi and Pavan Srinath share some of the games they played while growing up, and reflect on what made these games magical, on Episode 81 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ಟಿನ ಸಂಚಿಕೆ 81 ರಲ್ಲಿ, ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರು ಅವರು ಚಿಕ್ಕವರಿದ್ದಾಗ ಅವರು ಆಡಿದ ಕೆಲವು ಆಟಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ ಮತ್ತು ಈ ಆಟಗಳ ಮೋಡಿಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅವಲೋಕಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ನೀವು ಕೂಡ ಲಗೋರಿ, ಶರಾಬ್-ಕರೆಂಟ್, ಐ-ಸ್ಪೈ , ಗಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ಗಳ ಜೊತೆ ಬೆಳೆದಿದ್ದೀರಾ? ಗಣೇಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಬಾಲ್ಯದ ಆಟಗಳನ್ನು ಮತ್ತು ಅವುಗಳ ವೈಶಿಷ್ಟ್ಯವನ್ನು ಹುಡುಕ ಹೊರಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ತಂತ್ರಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಯೋಜನೆ – ದೈಹಿಕ ಸಾಮರ್ಥ್ಯ – ಎಷ್ಟು ಬೇಕಾದರೆ ಅಷ್ಟು ಸಲ ಆಡಬಹುದಾದ ಹೊರಾಂಗಣ ಆಟಗಳು – ಅಪರೂಪವಾಗಿ ಬರೆದು ಕ್ರೋಡೀಕರಿಸಲ್ಪಟ್ಟ ಅಂಶಗಳ ಬಗೆಗಿನ ಈ ಚರ್ಚೆಯ ಇದು ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಷ್ಟೆ.

ಕೇಳುಗರೇ, ಬೆಳೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವಾಗ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರೊಂದಿಗೆ ನೀವು ಆಡಿದ ಆಟಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ. ನೀವು ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ಆಟಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಮ್ಮದೇ ನಿಯಮಗಳೊಂದಿಗೆ ಆಡಿದ್ದೀರಾ? ಆಟಗಳಿಗೆ ನಿಮ್ಮದೇ ವಿಭಿನ್ನ ಹೆಸರುಗಳನ್ನು ಇಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಿರಾ? ಆಟಗಳು ಎಷ್ಟು ಹಿಂಸಾತ್ಮಕವಾಗತ್ತಿದ್ದುವು , ಮತ್ತು ಮಕ್ಕಳು ವಿವಾದಗಳನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಪರಿಹರಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು? ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕಥೆಯನ್ನು ನಮ್ಮೊಂದಿಗೆ ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ!

Did you grow up on Lagori, Sharab-Current, Hide-and-Seek, gully cricket, and more? Ganesh and Pavan explore childhood games and what made them special. From tactics and strategy to physical ability to the endless repeat value of great outdoor games, they but make a beginning in something that is rarely written down and codified.

Dear listeners, please share what games you played with your friends while growing up. Did you play well-known games but with different rules? Did you have different names for the games? How violent could the games get, and how did children solve disputes? Share our story with us on email, Twitter, Instagram, or anywhere else.

