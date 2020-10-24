Geetha Manjunath is on Episode 82 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast to share how Breast Cancer can be safely managed in 2020 with early detection and regular screenings. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth

ಅಕ್ಟೋಬರ್ ತಿಂಗಳನ್ನು ಸ್ತನ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅರಿವು ಮೂಡಿಸುವ ತಿಂಗಳೆಂದು ಜಾಗತಿಕವಾಗಿ ಆಚರಿಸಲಾಗುತ್ತದೆ. ಗೀತಾ ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್ ರವರು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರ ಜೊತೆ ಸ್ತನ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ಮೂಡಿರುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಬೇಗನೆ ತಿಳಿದರೆ, ಈಗಿರುವ ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ತಿಳುವಳಿಕೆಯಿಂದ, ಹೇಗೆ ಗುಣಮುಖ ಪಡಿಸಬಹುದೆಂಬುದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ವರ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿ ಸುಮಾರು 80,000 ಮಹಿಳೆಯರು ಸ್ತನ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ನಿಂದ ಸಾಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ – ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ಇದು ತಡವಾಗಿ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾದ್ದರಿಂದ. ಈ ರೋಗವು ಏಕೆ ಇಷ್ಟು ಸಾಮಾನ್ಯ; ಯಾವ ಅಂಶಗಳು ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಅಪಾಯಕಾರಿ ಯಾಗುವುದಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವಾಗಬಹುದು; ನಿಯಮಿತ ಸ್ಕ್ರೀನಿಂಗ್ ಮೂಲಕ ಅದನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಮೊದಲೇ ಕಂಡುಹಿಡಿಯಬಹುದು; ಮತ್ತು ಅದನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸಬಹುದು – ಈ ಅಂಶಗಳನ್ನು ಗೀತಾರವರು ವಿವರಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಡಾ.ಗೀತಾ ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್ ಅವರು ನಿರಾಮಯ ಹೆಲ್ತ್ ಅನಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್ ನ ಸಂಸ್ಥಾಪಕರು, ಸಿಇಒ, ಮತ್ತು ಸಿಟಿಒ. ಕಂಪ್ಯೂಟರ್ ಸೈನ್ಸ್, ಡಾಟಾ ಅನಾಲಿಟಿಕ್ಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಮೆಷಿನ್ ಲರ್ನಿಂಗ್ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ಇವರು , ಕಳೆದ 6 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಡಯಗ್ನೊಸ್ಟಿಕ್ ರಲ್ಲಿ ಕೆಲಸ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ! ಆರಂಭಿಕ ಹಂತದ ಸ್ತನ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ಅನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆಹಚ್ಚಲು ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತವಾದ ಹೊಸ ವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು ಕಂಡುಹಿಡಿದಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಇದು ಮ್ಯಾಮೊಗ್ರಾಮ್‌ಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಳಸಿದಂತೆ ಎಕ್ಸರೆಗಳ ಬಳಕೆಯನ್ನು ತಪ್ಪಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗಾಗಿ www.niramai.com ನೋಡಿರಿ.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, worldwide. Geetha Manjunath joins host Pavan Srinath to share how breast cancer is an easily treatable illness in 2020 if caught early.

Over 80,000 women in India still die annually from breast cancer, largely from late detection of cancer. Geetha discusses why breast cancer is so frequent, what factors can lead to a higher risk of cancer, how it can be detected early through regular screening, and how it can be managed.

Dr Geetha Manjunath is the Founder, CEO, and CTO of NIRAMAI Health Analytix. With a background in computer science, data analytics, and machine learning, she has been working for the past 6 years in healthcare and diagnostics. Niramai has innovated on a novel, safe method for detecting early-stage breast cancer which avoids the use of X-rays as used in mammograms. Visit www.niramai.com and www.niramai.org for more information.

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify, or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!