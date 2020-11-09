Deepa Ganesh celebrates the life, the music, and the legacy of SP Balasubrahmanyam on Episode 83 of The Thale-Harate kannada Podcast.

ಎಸ್. ಪಿ. ಬಾಲಸುಬ್ರಹ್ಮಣ್ಯಂ ರವರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಕೇಳದಿರುವವರು ಯಾರಿರುವರು. ಸಿನೆಮಾ ಸಂಗೀತ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಶಾಶ್ವತವಾಗಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಹೆಸರು ಉಳಿಯುವಂತಹ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿರುವ ದಿಗ್ಗಜರು. ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಗಾಯಕರಾಗಿಯಷ್ಟೇ ಅಲ್ಲದೆ ಹಲವು ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ರಿಯಾತ್ಮಕವಾಗಿ ಸಕ್ರಿಯವಾಗಿ ತೊಡಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದರು. ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ಅವರು ನಮ್ಮನ್ನು ಅಗಲಿದಾಗ, ಸಮಾಜದ ಎಲ್ಲ ವರ್ಗದವರಿಗೂ ಶೋಕವು ಆವರಿಸಿತು. ಅವರ ಸಂಗೀತ ಸದಾ ನಮ್ಮೊಡನೆ ಇರುತ್ತದೆ.

ಬರಹಗಾರರು, ಸಂಗೀತ ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರು ಮತ್ತು ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತರಾದ, ದೀಪ ಗಣೇಶ್ ರವರು ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆಯ 82 ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಎಸ್.ಪಿ.ಬಿ. ಯವರ ಜೀವನ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಧನೆ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ರವರ ಜೊತೆ ಎಸ್.ಪಿ.ಬಿ. ಯವರ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಜೀವನ, ವಿನಯಶೀಲತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅವರ ಮೇಲೆ ಬೀರಿದ ಪ್ರಭಾವಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿಕೊಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ದೀಪ ರವರು ಚಿತ್ರೋದ್ಯಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಆಗಿದ್ದ ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಹೇಗೆ ಎಸ್.ಪಿ.ಬಿ. ಯವರು ‘ಮದ್ರಾಸಿ’ ಎಂಬ ಪಟ್ಟಿಯನ್ನು ಮೀರಿ ಭಾರತದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯರಾದರು ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಅವರ ಕೆಲವು ವಿಶಿಷ್ಟ ಹಾಡುಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡು ಅವರ ಶೈಲಿಯನ್ನು ಬಿಡಿಸಿ ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ – ಸ್ಮರಣೆಯೇ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!

SP Balasubrahmanyam is a legend and a phenomenon of a musician. He transcended his roles of being a playback singer, or a South Indian artist, or a TV anchor. His demise at the age of 74 on September 25, 2020, has left a deep void in the hearts of millions of Indians. But his music and his legacy live on.

Author, music critic, and journalist Deepa Ganesh talks about the life and legacy of SPB on Episode 83 of The Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. She talks to hosts Pavan Srinath and Surya Prakash about his career, his humility, and his musical influences. Deepa shares a picture of the music and film industry landscape of India, and shows how SPB was unique in breaking out a ‘Madrasi’ tag and becoming a pan-Indian playback singer. She discusses some of his songs, provides insights into his musical style, and celebrates his legacy.

Do read Deepa Ganesh in The Hindu on SPB from September 2020: Decoding the SPB Factor.

Here are all the songs that are referenced in the episode:

Na Jeyo Na Rakhani Ekhano, Lata Mangeshkar in Bengali.

O Sajana Barkha Bahar Aayi, from the film Parakh, Lata Mangeshkar in Hindi.

Songs sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam:

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify, or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!