ಕರೋನ ವ್ಯಾಕ್ಸೀನ್ ಬರುತ್ತಿದೆ! COVID-19 Vaccines are Coming.

Pavan Srinath talks about the latest news on COVID-19 vaccines, how they were developed, the science of how they work, and the road ahead.

ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರು ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಲಸಿಕೆಗಳ ಇತ್ತೀಚಿನ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು, ಅವುಗಳನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಪಡಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ, ಅವುಗಳ ವೈಜ್ಞಾನಿಕ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮುಂದಿರುವ ಹಾದಿಯ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್‌ಕಾಸ್ಟ್‌ನ ಸಂಚಿಕೆ 84 ರಲ್ಲಿ, ನವೆಂಬರ್‌ರಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂದ ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು ಪರಿಣಾಮಕಾರಿ ಲಸಿಕೆಗಳ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಭರವಸೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದು ಪವನ್ ಗಣೇಶ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. 10 ತಿಂಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಪ್ರಗತಿ ಹೇಗೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯವಾಯಿತು, ಕರೋನವೈರಸ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಮಗೆ ಯಾವ ಹೊಸ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆಗಳು ಎದ್ದಿವೆ, ಮತ್ತು ಎಚ್ಚರಿಕೆಯಿಂದ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯುವ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಅವರು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

On Episode 84 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast, Pavan talks to Ganesh about why the news from November is excellent and provides great hope for effective vaccines. He shares how this progress was possible within 10 months, what questions we have new answers to about the Coronavirus, and the importance of careful progress ahead.

*This episode was recorded before more recent news of vaccine trials rolling out in India, with challenges and developments arising from them.

