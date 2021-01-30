Musician and Museum Director Manasi Prasad talks to host Pavan Srinath about the history of Indian music, and how an interactive museum can inform and inspire a new generation of musicians and music lovers.

ಸಂಗೀತ ವಿದುಷಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಗ್ರಹಾಲಯ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕಿ ಮಾನಸಿ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಅವರು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಅವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತದ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ಮತ್ತು ಆಸ್ವಾದಿಸುವುದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ಸಂದರ್ಶಕರಿಗೆ ಸ್ಪಂದಿಸುವ ಸಂಗ್ರಹಾಲಯವೊಂದು ಹೇಗೆ ಹೊಸ ತಲೆಮಾರಿನ ಸಂಗೀತಗಾರರು ಮತ್ತು ರಸಿಕರಿಗೆ ಮಾಹಿತಿ ತಲುಪಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ಸ್ಪೂಥಿರ್ ನೀಡಲು ಅವಕಾಶ ಒದಗಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿಕೊಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆಯ 85 ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತ ಬೆಳೆದ ಬಗೆ, ವಾದ್ಯಗಳ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ , ಹಾಗೂ ಸಂಗ್ರಹಾಲಯಗಳ ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳ ಸಂಗೀತದ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆಯಲ್ಲಿನ ಪಾತ್ರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನವರಾದ ಮಾನಸಿ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ರವರು ಪ್ರಸಿದ್ಧ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಕಲಾವಿದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತ ಅನುಭವದ ಮ್ಯೂಸಿಯಂ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು – ಭಾರತದ ಮೊದಲ ಹೈಟೆಕ್ ಸಂಗೀತ ಮ್ಯೂಸಿಯಂ.

ಅವರು ಹಿರಿಯ ಸಂಗೀತ ವಿದ್ವಾಂಸರುಗಳಾದ ಆರ್.ಕೆ.ಪದ್ಮನಾಭ ಮತ್ತು ಶ್ರೀರಾಮ್ ಪರಶುರಾಮ್ ಅವರಿಂದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತವನ್ನು ಕಲಿತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮಾನಸಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ನಾಟಕ ಅಕಾಡೆಮಿಯ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಿತ ಬಿಸ್ಮಿಲ್ಲಾ ಖಾನ್ ಯುವ ಪುರಾಸ್ಕರ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹಲವಾರು ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತ ಅನುಭವದ ಮ್ಯೂಸಿಯಂ ಸಾಂಪ್ರದಾಯಿಕದಿಂದ ಸಮಕಾಲೀನವರೆಗೆ.

ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತದ ವೈವಿಧ್ಯತೆಯ ತಿಳುವಳಿಕೆ ಮತ್ತು ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಯನ್ನು ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸುವ ಉದ್ದೇಶ್ಯ ದಿಂದ ಸ್ಥಾಪಿಸಲಾಯಿತು. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗಾಗಿ www.indianmusicexperience.org ನೋಡಿ.

Musician & Museum director Manasi Prasad talks to host Pavan Srinath about the history and appreciation of Indian music, and how an interactive museum can help inform and inspire a new generation of musicians and music lovers. On Episode 85 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast, they discuss how classical music evolved in India, how various musical instruments were developed, and the role museums and other institutions can play in music.

Manasi Prasad is a noted classical vocalist from Bangalore and the Museum Director of the Indian Music Experience Museum. Manasi has learned Carnatic classical music from renowned gurus such as RK Padmanabha in Bangalore and Sriram Parasuram in Chennai. Manasi is a recipient of several awards in music, including the prestigious Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi

The Indian Music Experience Museum is India’s only interactive music museum, and is based in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. The museum seeks to is to increase the understanding and appreciation of the diversity of Indian music, from the traditional to the contemporary. They have diverse, interactive exhibits, numerous performances, and learning activities. Learn more at www.indianmusicexperience.org.

