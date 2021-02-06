ಭಾರತದ ಬಜೆಟ್ 2021. Budgeting during a Pandemic.

Hosts Surya Prakash and Pavan Srinath dissect the Government of India’s 2021 Budget, the first annual exercise since the COVID-19 pandemic started ravaging the world.

ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಾರತ ಸರಕಾರದ 2021 ಬಜೆಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಗಳನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪಿಡುಗು ಜಗತ್ತಿನಾದ್ಯಂತ ತಂದಿರುವ ಹಾನಿಯ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಮುಂಗಡ ಪತ್ರವು ವಿಶೇಷ ಮಹತ್ವ ಹೊಂದಿದೆ.

ಪರಿಸ್ಥಿತಿಯು ಗಂಭೀರ ವಾದದ್ದು: ಭಾರತದ ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆಯ ಗಾತ್ರ ಎಷ್ಟೋ ದಶಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ 7-8% ಕುಗ್ಗಿತ್ತು. ಸಮಾಜದ ವಿವಿಧ ವರ್ಗಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಇದು ಭಿನ್ನಭಿನ್ನವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಣಾಮ ಬೀರಿದೆ. ಉದ್ಯೋಗಿಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಕೂಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಮಿಕರ ಜೀವನ ನಡೆಸುವುದೇ ಕಷ್ಟವಾಗಿದೆ; ಚೇತರಿಕೆ ನಿಧಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.ಸರಕಾರದ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಮತ್ತಿತರ ಆದಾಯ ಕಡಿಮೆಯಾಗಿದೆ.

ಈ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರಕಾರ ಯಾವ ನೀತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಘೋಷಿಸಿತು, ಯಾವ ಮಾರ್ಗವನ್ನು ಆಯ್ಕೆಮಾಡಿತು. ಸೂರ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಅಂಕಿ-ಅಂಶಗಳನ್ನು ಮತ್ತು ಬಜೆಟ್ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಗಳನ್ನು ತಲೆ ಹರಟೆಯ 86ನೆ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶ್ಲೇಷಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

India and the world is going through unprecedented times, to say the least. India’s GDP contracted by 7-8% in 2020-21, and we hope to get the Indian economy back to where we were before the pandemic. While the GDP may recover in another year, the pandemic has been deeply unequal about how it has affected people. Millions of salaried jobs and daily wage jobs have been lost, and are only recovering slowly. Government taxes and incomes have taken a big hit. Setbacks in our health, education, and social systems may set us back by many years.

Against all this, what choices has the Government of India made in its biggest announcement of policy and priorities for the upcoming year? Surya and Pavan put the budget‘s mind-bending numbers in context, and offer their analysis of the budget announcements, on Episode 86 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

