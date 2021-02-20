ಅಭಿವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ vs ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯ. Freedom or Expression?

Deepika Kinhal and Alok Prasanna Kumar talk to host Pavan Srinath about how Indians like Disha Ravi are being arrested for speaking out.

ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಅನೇಕ ಜನರನ್ನು ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ್ರೋಹದ ಆರೋಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಂಧಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇವುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವಾರು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನ್ಯಾಯಯುತ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯನ್ನು ಅನುಸರಿಸಿಲ್ಲ. ಹಾಗೆಯೇ ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾನೂನುಬಾಹಿರ ಚಟುವಟಿಕೆಗಳನ್ನ ತಡೆಗಟ್ಟುವ ಕಾಯಿದೆಯನ್ನು (UAPA) ಜಾರಿಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.

ನಮ್ಮ ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಕೀಲರಾದ ದೀಪಿಕಾ ಕಿನ್ನಾಳ ಮತ್ತು ಅಲೋಕ್ ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರು ಒಂದು ಸಾಂವಿಧಾನಿಕ ಗಣತಂತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂತಹ ಘಟನೆಗಳ ಪರಿಣಾಮಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ.

Bangalorean Disha Ravi’s shocking arrest by the Delhi Police on February 13, 2021 is but the latest of arrests, detentions, and cases against people who have done little more than express themselves freely.

Indians are being arrested under the name of sedition, crimes against the State, offending religious sentiments, and other reasons. Most often, these arrests happen without following due procedure and without the proper application of the law. In some cases, laws like the UAPA – Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, also enable such action.

Lawyers and researchers Deepika and Alok discuss how all this is possible in a Constitutional Republic that guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, on Episode 88 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. Deepika and Alok work at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy in Bengaluru.

