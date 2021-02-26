Udaya Kumar PL talks about how the greatest survey that was ever undertaken to map India was born in Bengaluru. Can we cherish our technological heritage?

ಉಪಗ್ರಹಗಳನ್ನು ಬಳಸುವ ಮೊದಲು ಜನರು ಜಗತ್ತನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಅಳೆಯುತ್ತಇದ್ರು? ಎವರೆಸ್ಟ್ ಪರ್ವತದ ಎತ್ತರವನ್ನು ಅಳೆಯುವ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಯಿತೆ?

ಉದಯ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಪಿ.ಎಲ್. ಅವರು ‘ದ ಗ್ರೇಟ್ ಟ್ರಿಗ್ನೊಮೆಟ್ರಿಕ್ ಸರ್ವೇ’ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಮತ್ತು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ನಮ್ಮ ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಕನ್ನಡ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ತಿನ 49ನೇ ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯನ್ನು ಮೊದಲು ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 2019ರಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರಸಾರ ಮಾಡಲಾಯಿತು. ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 2021ರಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಸುರ್ವೆಯಿನ ಸಂಪಿಗೆಹಳ್ಳಿ ಟವರ್ ಅಪಾಯದಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಈ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಲ್ಲಿ ಶುರುವಾದ ಈ ಒಂದು ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಸಾಧನೆಯನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶಂಸಿಸಲು ಬಹಳ ಮುಖ್ಯ. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ.

How was the world mapped and measured before the era of satellites? Did the process of measuring Mount Everest start in any way in Bengaluru? This is a rebroadcast of Thale-Harate Episode 49 with Udaya Kumar PL, as he talks to hosts Pavan Srinath and Ganesh Chakravarthi about The Great Trigonometrical Survey.

Today, one remnant of this historic technological achievement is under threat: the Sampigehalli Auxilliary Watch Tower near Jakkur is at risk of demolition, but with public effort, it can become a monument that all of us can cherish.

Udaya Kumar started the Inscription Stones of Bangalore group to rescue, revive and rejuvenate the rich written history of Bengaluru. In their efforts, they were responsible for one of the richest archaeological findings of the city in decades in a quiet corner of Hebbal. Currently, he is also Project Director (Honorary) at the Mythic Society, Bengaluru, working on the digital conservation of Bengaluru’s inscriptions. Well before this, he got interested in Bengaluru’s founding role in one of the greatest scientific achievements of the 19th and 20th centuries, the Great Trigonometrical Survey.

