CA ಆಗುವ ಬಗೆ. Becoming a Chartered Accountant.

Who or what is a Chartered Accountant, and why is becoming a CA a lucrative and enriching career choice? Listen to Surya Prakash on Thale-Harate.

Who or what is a Chartered Accountant, and why is becoming a CA a lucrative and enriching career choice? Pavan Srinath talks to Surya Prakash about this important profession on Episode 89 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

This episode is the first of a series of conversations on careers, pathways, and opportunities in India. The episodes will go beyond the usual discussions on education and career counseling, but provide a deep perspective on what the careers entail, their role in society, how one can get started, and how bright the career options are. Expect more episodes in the series every 4-6 weeks, and write to us with feedback and suggestions.

Surya Prakash is a Chartered Accountant who has worked with multinational tech firms in various capacities. He is also a law graduate. For the last five years, he has led research and programmes on Indian judicial reform at Daksh, Bengaluru.

