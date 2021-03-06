CA ಆಗುವ ಬಗೆ. Becoming a Chartered Accountant.

Who or what is a Chartered Accountant, and why is becoming a CA a lucrative and enriching career choice? Listen to Surya Prakash on Thale-Harate.
Who or what is a Chartered Accountant, and why is becoming a CA a lucrative and enriching career choice? Pavan Srinath talks to Surya Prakash about this important profession on Episode 89 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.
This episode is the first of a series of conversations on careers, pathways, and opportunities in India. The episodes will go beyond the usual discussions on education and career counseling, but provide a deep perspective on what the careers entail, their role in society, how one can get started, and how bright the career options are. Expect more episodes in the series every 4-6 weeks, and write to us with feedback and suggestions.
Surya Prakash is a Chartered Accountant who has worked with multinational tech firms in various capacities. He is also a law graduate. For the last five years, he has led research and programmes on Indian judicial reform at Daksh, Bengaluru.
Read more:
- Surya Prakash in Pragati, August 2018: Citizen, Regulate Thyself!
- More on the Chartered Accountant profession across the world.
- The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
Watch the full episode on YouTube:
ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.
ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom,