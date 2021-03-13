ಕೊರೊನ ಕಾಲದ ಬಜೆಟ್. Karnataka Budget 2021.

Surya Prakash and Pavan Srinath discuss how the Government of Karnataka’s budget has shaped up for 2021.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸರಕಾರದ 2021 ಮುಂಗಡ ಪತ್ರದ ರೂಪು ರೇಷೆ-ಗಳನ್ನು ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಸಂಕ್ರಮಣವು ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಆರ್ಥಿಕತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಬಜೆಟ್ ಅನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ರೂಪಿಸಿದೆ, ಹಿಂದಿನ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಪ್ರಸ್ತಾಪಗಳು ಹೇಗೆ ಮುಂದೂಡಲಾಗಿದೆ, ರದ್ದುಗೊಳಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ ಅಥವಾ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯನ್ನು ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ 90 ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮತ್ತು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರಕ್ಕೆ ಯಾವ ಪ್ರಕಟಣೆಗಳು ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಎಂದು ತಿಳಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ

86 ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸೂರ್ಯ ಮತ್ತು ಪವನ್ ಸಾಂಕ್ರಾಮಿಕ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರವು 2021-22ರ ಬಜೆಟ್ ಹೀಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದ್ದರು: ಇದು ಆ ಕಂತಿನ ಮುಂದುವರಿದ ಭಾಗ. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ.

On Episode 90 of The Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast, hosts Surya Prakash and Pavan Srinath explore how the pandemic has shaped the state’s economy and budget, how previous budget items have been deferred, canceled, or show real progress. They also share what announcements of interest from the new budget, for Karnataka and for the city of Bengaluru.

This is a follow-up episode to Episode 86, where Surya and Pavan discussed how the Government of India has budgeted during the pandemic, for 2021-22.

