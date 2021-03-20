Host Surya Prakash talks to award-winning singer and artiste M D Pallavi about Kannada bhaavagethegaLu.

ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಭಾವಗೀತೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಎಂ. ಡಿ. ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಯವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸoವಾದ ನಡೆಸಿಕೊಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಪಿ ಕಾಳಿಂಗ ರಾಯರು ದಶಕಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ಈ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಇನ್ನೂ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ, ರಸಿಕರ ಹೃದಯವನ್ನು ಮುಟ್ಟುತ್ತಿದೆ. 80 ಮತ್ತು 90 ದಶಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಸೆಟ್ ಗಳ ಪ್ರಭಾವದಿಂದ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಜನರನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿ ಇನ್ನೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ವಾಯಿತು. ಎಂ ಡಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಯವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾವಗೀತೆಗಳ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ, ಪ್ರಭಾವಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಸ್ತ್ರೀವಾದಿ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಕೋನದಿಂದ ಅವರು ನೀಡಿದ ಇತ್ತೀಚಿನ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನವನ್ನು, ಮತ್ತು ಉತ್ತಮ ಕಲಾವಿದನಿಗೆ ಅಂತರಶಿಸ್ತೀಯ ವಿಧಾನವು ಹೇಗೆ ಮುಖ್ಯವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಎಂ ಡಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಯವರು ಗಾಯಕಿ, ರಂಗ ಕಲಾವಿದೆ ಹಾಗು ಟಿ ವಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಿನಿಮಾಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸುಮಾರು ಎರಡು ದಶಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯ ಅವರ ಸಾಧನೆ ಕೇಳುಗರ, ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರ, ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದೆ. 2006 ಮತ್ತು 2007 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಗಾಯಕಿಗಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

BhaavageethegaLu in Kannada have maintained their appeal over the decades since P Kalinga Rao first made them popular decades ago. The ‘cassettes revolution’ of the 80s and 90s further enhanced their reach.

Surya Prakash talks to M D Pallavi on the development of, influences on, and the future of bhaavageethegaLu. They also discuss her recent music performance from a feminist perspective and how an interdisciplinary approach is vital to a good artist. M D Pallavi is a singer, theatre artiste, and has acted in television and films. Her performances over the last 2 decades have received critical acclaim and are widely popular. She won the Karnataka State Film Awards for Best Playback Singer in 2006 and 2007. Find out more about her work at pallavimd.com.

Announcement: from next week, you can expect new episodes of Thale-Harate every Wednesday morning.

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify, or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!