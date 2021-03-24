ಉದ್ಯಮಿಯ 90ರ ನೆನಪುಗಳು. A Business Leader from 90s Bengaluru Speaks.

Host Pavan Srinath talks to business leader & author Hema Hattangady about growing a manufacturing company in Bengaluru in the 1990s and 2000s.

ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ ಕನ್ನಡದ ಭಾವಗೀತೆಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಎಂ. ಡಿ. ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಯವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸoವಾದ ನಡೆಸಿಕೊಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಪಿ ಕಾಳಿಂಗ ರಾಯರು ದಶಕಗಳ ಹಿಂದೆ ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ಗೊಳಿಸಿದ ಈ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಇನ್ನೂ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ, ರಸಿಕರ ಹೃದಯವನ್ನು ಮುಟ್ಟುತ್ತಿದೆ. 80 ಮತ್ತು 90 ದಶಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಯಾಸೆಟ್ ಗಳ ಪ್ರಭಾವದಿಂದ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು ಜನರನ್ನು ತಲುಪಿ ಇನ್ನೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಜನಪ್ರಿಯ ವಾಯಿತು. ಎಂ ಡಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಯವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಭಾವಗೀತೆಗಳ ಬೆಳವಣಿಗೆ, ಪ್ರಭಾವಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಭವಿಷ್ಯದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸೂರ್ಯ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಸ್ತ್ರೀವಾದಿ ದೃಷ್ಟಿಕೋನದಿಂದ ಅವರು ನೀಡಿದ ಇತ್ತೀಚಿನ ಸಂಗೀತ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನವನ್ನು, ಮತ್ತು ಉತ್ತಮ ಕಲಾವಿದನಿಗೆ ಅಂತರಶಿಸ್ತೀಯ ವಿಧಾನವು ಹೇಗೆ ಮುಖ್ಯವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ. ಎಂ ಡಿ ಪಲ್ಲವಿ ಯವರು ಗಾಯಕಿ, ರಂಗ ಕಲಾವಿದೆ ಹಾಗು ಟಿ ವಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಿನಿಮಾಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಸುಮಾರು ಎರಡು ದಶಕಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯ ಅವರ ಸಾಧನೆ ಕೇಳುಗರ, ಪ್ರೇಕ್ಷಕರ, ವಿಮರ್ಶಕರ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದೆ. 2006 ಮತ್ತು 2007 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆ ಗಾಯಕಿಗಾಗಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಚಲನಚಿತ್ರ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

Hema Hattangady shares her personal and professional journey, from a college education in Dharwad to becoming the CEO of Conzerv in 1996, a family-owned hardware electronics-based energy management firm, to successfully leading and growing the firm and eventually selling the business to Schneider Electric in 2009.

Hema talks about how she established herself in a male-dominated world of engineers, business sales, and endless private and public sector corruption. She discusses how she was able to institute a culture of service and excellence in her company, gives us glimpses into the madness of running a manufacturing company in Bengaluru in the 1990s.

Hema authored the book LiftOff: Transforming Conserv along with Ashish Sen, chronicling her personal and professional journey. It is available on Amazon on Hardcover and Kindle ebook, you can find it here. The book is being translated into Kannada and should be available in the coming months.

