ಅಂತರಂಗ ಬಹಿರಂಗ. The Theatrics of Kannada Theatre.

Host Ganesh Chakravarthi speaks to Archana Shyam of Team Antharanga on the world of Theatre in Kannada, Karnataka, and Bengaluru.

ನಮ್ಮ 93ನೇ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಚನಾ ಶ್ಯಾಮ್ ಅವರು ಗಣೇಶ್ ಚಕ್ರವರ್ತಿ ಅವರ ಜೊತೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ನಾಟಕಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ನಾಟಕಮಂದಿರಗಳ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಚರ್ಚೆ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲವಾರು ನಾಟಕ ಮಂಡಳಿಗಳಿವೆ, ಹಾಗೂ ಬೇರೆ ಬೇರೆ ವಿಧಾನಗಳಿವೆ. ಈ ಸಂಚಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಚನಾ ಅವರು ಅವರ ನಾಟಕವನ್ನೇ ತಮ್ಮ ವೃತ್ತಿಯನ್ನಾಗಿ ಮಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು ಅವರ ಪಯಣದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಮಾತನಾಡುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಅರ್ಚನಾ ಅವರು 20 ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ನಾಟಕಗಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾತ್ರವಹಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ನಟಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಮತ್ತು ಹಲವಾರು ನಾಟಕಗಳನ್ನು ನಿರ್ದೇಶನ ಕೂಡ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!

Theatre in Kannada has had a long history. There are different styles across the state and different schools of thought across groups. On Episode 93 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast, Archana Shyam takes us through her own journey of how she found theatre, made it her own life, and the challenges she faced across the way.

Archana Shyam has been in theatre for more than 20 years and has acted and directed numerous plays over the years. Learn more about Antharanga’s work at facebook.co/teamantharanga/

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify, or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!