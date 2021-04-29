Public health expert Dr Giridhara R Babu talks to host Pavan Srinath about the deadly spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across India in 2021, on Episode 95 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

At the heart of most of public health is human behaviour. Dr Giridhara Babu and Pavan discuss how Bengaluru and Karnataka faced the pandemic last year, as well as what lessons were learnt and what systems got built. They discuss why a lot of last year’s learnings failed at containing the spread this summer.

Dr Giridhara Babu is a Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, and has been actively working and advising governments at all levels since the COVID-19 pandemic began — at BBMP (Bengaluru), Karnataka and Government of India. You can learn more about his extensive work on COVID-19 at https://giridhar.org/covid- 19/

Listen to past episodes of Thale-Harate on COVID-19:

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify, or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!