ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೊಂದು ಬಜೆಟ್. A Budget for Bengaluru?

Surya Prakash shares how the city of Bengaluru prepares its budget, and what the 2021 budget has in store for city residents.

How much do governments spend on a megacity like Bengaluru? How does a city government budget look like? Surya Prakash talks to Pavan Srinath about the 2021 BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) budget on Episode 94 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

They discuss how local government budgets have evolved, how the city government is budgeting when the elected corporators have completed their terms, and the long path ahead to improve how and how much we spend on Bengaluru’s many public needs.

Related episodes:

ಫಾಲೋ ಮಾಡಿ. Follow the Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast @haratepod on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ಈಮೇಲ್ ಕಳಿಸಿ, send us an email at [email protected] and tell us what you think of the podcast. We cannot wait to hear from you. Thale-Harate is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Saavn, Spotify, or any other podcast app. We are there everywhere. ಬನ್ನಿ ಕೇಳಿ!