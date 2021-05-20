ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯ ನೀರಿನ ಗಮನ. Managing Waste Water in India

Bengaluru’s Zenrainman S Vishwanath talks to host Pavan Srinath about reimagining how we think about wastewater and how to manage it, on Episode 97 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast.

ಎಸ್. ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ರವರು ರೈನ್ ವಾಟರ್ ಕ್ಲಬ್ ನ ಸಂಸ್ಥಾಪಕರು ಮತ್ತು ಬೈಯೋಮ್ ಎನ್ವಿರಾನ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ಟ್ರಸ್ಟ್ ನ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು. ಹತ್ತಾರು ವರ್ಷಗಳಿಂದ ಈ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ತೊಡಗಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ತಲೆ-ಹರಟೆ ಪಾಡ್ಕಾಸ್ಟ್ ನ 97 ಕಂತಿನಲ್ಲಿ ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯ ನೀರಿನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನಮಗಿರುವ ಕಲ್ಪನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅದರ ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆಯನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ಪುನರ್ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಬಹುದು ಎಂದು ಎಸ್. ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ರವರು ಪವನ್ ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ರವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಚರ್ಚಿಸುತ್ತಾರೆ.

ಅವರು ನಗರಗಳ ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯ ನೀರನ್ನು ವ್ಯವಸಾಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಳಸುವುದು ಭಾರತದ ಪ್ರಸ್ತುತ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹೇಗೆ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಸೂಕ್ತ; ಎಲ್ಲ ಸ್ತರಗಳಲ್ಲೂ ತ್ಯಾಜ್ಯ ನೀರಿನ ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಎದುರಾಗುವ ಸವಾಲುಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಪರಿಹಾರಗಳು – ಮನೆಯ ಮಟ್ಟಿಗೆ, ಅಪಾರ್ಟ್ಮೆಂಟ್, ನಗರಗಳಿಂದ ಹಿಡಿದು ಗಂಗಾ ಜಲಾನಯನ ಪ್ರದೇಶದವರೆಗು – ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಹೇಗೆ ನೀರು ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತದೆ ಮತ್ತು ಅದನ್ನು ಹೇಗೆ ನಿರ್ವಹಿಸುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ತಿಳಿಯಲು ಎಸ್. ವಿಶ್ವನಾಥ್ ರವರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಸಂವಾದದ 13 ಕಂತನ್ನೂ ಕೇಳಿರಿ.

Bengaluru’s Zenrainman S Vishwanath talks to host Pavan Srinath about reimagining how we think about wastewater and how to manage it, on Episode 97 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast. Vishwanath and Pavan discuss how tying urban wastewater to agriculture is the ideal solution for India at this stage of development. They explore the challenges and solutions to wastewater management at all levels – from household to apartment to city to something as large as the Gangetic basin.

S Vishwanath is the founder of Rainwater Club and is a Director at Biome Environmental Trust. He has worked extensively on water and sanitation issues in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and India. Vishwanath is popular on social media as @Zenrainman (Twitter, Instagram), and has been tireless in his efforts to educate people about water and sanitation.

Do also listen to Episode 13 of Thale-Harate where Vishwanath discusses how Bangalore gets and manages its water.

