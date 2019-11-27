Pakistan in 2019

This is Episode 120 of The Pragati Podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath.

What has been happening in Pakistan after Imran Khan became the Prime Minister? Why do some people want General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure as the army chief to come to an end? Dr Christine Fair gives us a tour of Pakistani politics, geopolitics and skulduggery like no one else can, on Episode 120 of The Pragati Podcast

The Pragati Podcast is a weekly talk-show on public policy, economics and international relations hosted by Pavan Srinath.

Dr C. Christine Fair is a Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor in the Peace and Security Studies Program, within Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service. She previously served as a senior political scientist with the RAND Corporation, a political officer with the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan in Kabul, and has researched and written extensively on political and military affairs in South Asia. Her most recent book is In Their Own Words: Understanding Lashkar-e-Tayyaba.

You can also listen to her talk about the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba in Hindi/Urdu on the Puliyabaazi Podcast.

