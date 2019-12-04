Improving India’s State Capacity

This is Episode 121 of The Pragati Podcast hosted by Pavan Srinath.

The Indian State has incredible ambition, but often falls very short of meeting grand outcomes. The mismatch is linked to State Capacity, a nebulous concept at the best of times. Prakhar Misra is on Episode 121 of The Pragati Podcast to help us understand what state capacity is, how it could be measured, and how India can improve its state capacity rapidly.

Prakhar Misra is an Associate at IDFC Institute in Mumbai. His research focuses on data empowerment and privacy, and the link between infrastructure investment and job creation. Previously, he was a Chevening Scholar reading for a Masters in Public Policy at the University of Oxford, and has also studied at the Meghand Desai Academy of Economics and The Takshashila Institution.

Do read Prakhar’s latest working paper: Fiscal Modernisation: Lessons for India from the World.

