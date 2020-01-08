Lessons from the Assam NRC

Pavan Srinath talks to journalist Rohini Mohan about the NRC in Assam on Episode 125 of The Pragati Podcast.

A nation-wide NRC is an unknown beast of unknown dimensions. Real world examples of the NRC come from Assam, where close to 19 lakh residents of the state were left out of the NRC list brought out in August 2019.

How do you prove your citizenship in India, where most people do not have basic personal documents? Journalist Rohini Mohan joins Pavan Srinath to discuss Assam’s unique history, how the NRC was rolled out in Assam, and what a nation-wide NRC might look like.

The Pragati Podcast is a weekly talkshow on public policy, economics and international relations hosted by Pavan Srinath.

Rohini Mohan is a journalist and author, who has been reporting extensively from Assam over the last few years, covering the NRC, foreigners’ tribunals, and the struggles of stateless residents of India.

