US-China Trade Wars: What Next?

Pavan Srinath talks to China analyst Manoj Kewalramani about the US-China Phase-1 Trade Deal and the ongoing war for technology between USA and China on Episode 126 of The Pragati Podcast.

On January 15, 2020, the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China and Xi Jinping signed the “Phase One Trade Deal” after more than a year of protracted negotiations.

On the Pragati Podcast in January 2019, Manoj Kewalramani and Anupam Manur had established that what we are seeing currently is a US-China trade battle, happening under the shadow of a much longer war for technological dominance.

In Episode 126, Manoj Kewalramani returns to The Pragati Podcast to tell us the terms of the trade deal, how impactful they may be, and which conflicts remain unsolved. Manoj also gives a quick rundown of the highlights of what happened in China in 2019.

Manoj Kewalramani is a Fellow for China Studies at the Takshashila Institution. In the past, Manoj spent several years working in China in journalism, manufacturing and more. He writes a weekly newsletter called Eye on China, which is a must-read for anyone interested in tracking China. Subscribe to it at bit.ly/EyeonChina

And don’t miss previous episodes on China with Manoj:

