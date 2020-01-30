Amol Agarwal talks to Pavan Srinath and shares a magisterial history of modern banking in India on Episode 127 of The Pragati Podcast.

Is India’s banking crisis the first of its kind in the country? How did banks flourish and fail a hundred years ago, and what can we learn from them?

Amol Agarwal gives us a magisterial tour of the rise of modern banking in India, all the way up to when India’s top banks were nationalized in 1969 and 1980.

The Pragati Podcast is a weekly talk show on public policy, economics and international relations hosted by Pavan Srinath.

Amol Agarwal is an Assistant Professor at the Amrut Mody School of Management at Ahmedabad University. He did his FPM at IIM Bangalore, and he writes extensively on banking, history, macroeconomics and finance, and much of it for public consumption as well.

