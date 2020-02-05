Podcast The Pragati Podcast

Getting Back to Economic Growth

5 Feb, 2020
Pragati Staff

Anupam Manur talks to Pavan Srinath about India’s falling economic growth and how to get back on track on Episode 128 of The Pragati Podcast. 

India’s economic growth dips below 5% per annum again, less than a decade after the previous economic crisis. Is 5% growth for a country like India all but a recession?

Anupam Manur returns to The Pragati Podcast in Episode 128 to talk to Pavan Srinath about how India’s economy can be brought back on track.

The Pragati Podcast is a weekly talk show on public policy, economics and international relations hosted by Pavan Srinath.

Anupam Manur is an Assistant Professor of Economics at the Takshashila Institution, and a frequent guest on the show.

