The Supreme Court of India in 2020

Two years ago, four senior judges of the Supreme Court of India held an unprecedented press conference to tell the public that there was an ongoing crisis in the Supreme Court of India. Since then, one of the four judges even went on to become the Chief Justice of India. How does the Supreme Court of India, both the highest appellate court and the highest constitutional court in the country, fare today?

Alok Prasanna Kumar returns to Episode 131 of The Pragati Podcast helps us understand what has broken down in one of India’s most vital institutions.

Alok Prasanna Kumar is a Senior Resident Fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, a former Supreme Court lawyer and co-host of Ganatantra Podcast.

