Managing the COVID-19 Epidemic in India

Health journalist Vidya Krishnan talks about India’s initial response to the global COVID-19 pandemic on Episode 132 of The Pragati Podcast.

Close to 200,000 people across 160 countries have been affected by COVID-19 or Coronavirus Disease 2019, and this has happened in just about three months. As of March 18, 2020, India has confirmed 148 cases of COVID-19 and three people have died so far.

Vidya Krishnan joins Episode 132 of The Pragati Podcast to talk about the pandemic and how India has been responding to COVID-19 so far. This episode was recorded on March 17, 2020.

The Pragati Podcast is a weekly talk show on public policy, economics and international relations hosted by Pavan Srinath.

Vidya Krishnan is a health journalist based in Goa. Her first book, on the rise of antibiotic resistance and the threat to global health security, is slated to be published in 2020. Vidya has been reporting on COVID-19 for The Caravan.

