What Does it Take for a Mission Mode Health Response to COVID-19 in India?

Can India’s health and healthcare systems ramp up on mission mode to respond effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic? What should we know about India’s messy public and private healthcare systems before we think about a pandemic response? Listen to Yamini Aiyar’s conversation with Pavan Srinath on Episode 135 of The Pragati Podcast.

Yamini Aiyar from the Centre for Policy Research provides some much-needed context on health systems in India, and recorded this episode on March 26, 2020, just as the India-wide lockdown began. In this episode, Yamini provides a sound framework of ideas to evaluate government actions since then, as well as the coming weeks and months.

Yamini Aiyar is the President and Chief Executive of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), Delhi. Her research interests are in the field of social policy and development. In 2008, Yamini founded the Accountability Initiative at CPR, which has done pioneering work on governance, state capacity and social policy in India, and pioneered a new approach to tracking public expenditures.

