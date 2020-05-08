The SARS-COV-2 Virus: Mutations & Evolution

How is the SARS-COV-2 virus mutating and evolving? Why is one sub-type, A2a becoming more common across COVID-19 infections across the world? What impact does the defining D614G mutation have on the infection? Distinguished genomics researcher Partha P Majumder joins host Pavan Srinath to explain the science, and share his latest research on Episode 136 of The Pragati Podcast.

The SARS-COV-2 virus started infecting humans in Wuhan in late 2019. How has the virus mutated and evolved so far? With 1-2 mutations occurring per month, researchers are now seeing a clade or a sub-type of the virus: A2a, becoming more common in COVID-19 infections across the world. Partha P Majumder, Nidhan Biswas and their colleagues at the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics have done seminal work on analyzing the ongoing mutations and evolution of the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Dr Partha Pratim Majumder, one of India’s foremost researchers in statistical genomics and human genome variation, joins host Pavan Srinath on Episode 136 of The Pragati Podcast to unpack viral evolution and understand the latest research on how SARS-COV-2 has mutated and evolved till date.

Dr Majumder is the Founder and a Distinguished Professor at the National Institute for Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) at Kalyani, West Bengal, and is currently the President of the Indian Academy of Sciences. NIBMG Webpage | Google Scholar Profile.

His latest research on SARS-COV-2:

This is the 13th podcast episode on various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic hosted by Pavan Srinath, across The Pragati Podcast, Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast & BIC Talks. You can find links to all of them here.

Follow The Pragati Podcast on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

If you have any questions or comments, do send an email to [email protected], we would love to know what you think of the show.

Subscribe & listen to The Pragati Podcast on iTunes, Saavn, Spotify, Castbox, Google Podcasts, AudioBoom, YouTube or any other podcast app. You can find the podcast everywhere.