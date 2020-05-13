Vaccines and Immunity against COVID-19 (BIC Talks)

Award-winning medical scientist, Dr Gagandeep Kang, talks to host Pavan Srinath about the development of vaccines, ongoing efforts on COVID-19, and the challenges of developing immunity and resistance against the virus, on Episode 137 of The Pragati Podcast.

This episode is a rebroadcast of Episode 8 of Bangalore International Centre‘s BIC Talks Podcast, ‘The Quest for Immunity‘ with Dr. Gagandeep Kang. Pavan is a consultant for BIC Talks, and also hosts this episode. Visit the BIC Talks homepage to find all episodes of BIC Talks, and you can subscribe to BIC Talks on all podcast apps.

Nearly hundred vaccine candidates are being developed across the world, with several novel vaccine efforts entering human clinical trials in April 2020. Dr Kang unpacks this unprecedented effort at vaccine development and discusses the limits of our existing scientific knowledge about COVID-19. Dr Kang also shares her thoughts on India’s role in global vaccine security, and discusses our current knowledge on human immunity to the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Dr Gagandeep Kang is the Executive Director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute. She is an award-winning medical scientist who is a key contributor to the understanding of diarrhoeal diseases, rotavirus epidemiology and vaccinology in India, with a stellar career at Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore. She is also the Chair of the National Technical Advisory Group for Immunisation and the Vice Chair for the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness and Innovations.

To read and listen to more from Dr Gagandeep Kang, visit: Webpage | Google Scholar | Wikipedia | Webinar with India Alliance on COVID-19.

