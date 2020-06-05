The Environment in India’s Law & Courts

Can India’s courts and laws protect the country’s environment? Pavan Srinath on Episode 140 of The Pragati Podcast revisits the topic on World Environment Day 2020 with Supreme Court Lawyer Ninad Laud.



Ninad Laud was previously on Episode 73 of The Pragati Podcast to discuss the legal history of environmental challenges in India from the 1990s to 2018. This episode includes sections of Episode 73, which explore how well Public Interest Litigations and the National Green Tribunal have done justice to environmental causes in India.

Ninad returns on Episode 140 to talk to host Pavan Srinath about how has the National Green Tribunal, India’s premier adjudicating body on environmental issues, has changed in the last few years. They also discuss a recent Environmental Impact Assessment Notification released during the nation-wide lockdown, in March 2020. The EIA notification is open for public comments till June 30, 2020, and can be accessed here.

Do read: Maya Ramesh on the National Green Tribunal, from May 2020.

