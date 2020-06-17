Voicing India (Rebroadcast)

As podcasting in India gets into a new gear in 2020, host Pavan Srinath talks to pioneering voice artists Shammi and Dishant Narang share their personal journey and the evolution of India’s voice industry, on The Pragati Podcast.



Podcasts are all about voices and conversations, but how did India’s own voice-over industry evolve? This is a rebroadcast of Episode 83 of Pragati Podcast, where pioneering voice artists Shammi Narang and Dishant Narang share their personal journey from the early days of radio ads in India to the rapidly growing industry that is voice-acting today.

Shammi and Dishant Narang run Pindrop Media in New Delhi, and Shammi Narang is the Hindi voice of all Metro rail services in India today. Starting his voice career with Voice of America Hindi in the 1970s, he is a celebrated Doordarshan anchor from the 1980s, and has been a leader in the voice-over industry in India since then.

