Police Reforms in India and Beyond

Ameya Naik and host Pavan Srinath discuss long-overdue police reforms and provide a primer on how to reimagine policing in India in the 21st century, on The Pragati Podcast.



Ameya Naik and Pavan Srinath record Episode 146 of The Pragati Podcast at a time when there are daily reports of police brutality on minorities and peaceful protestors in the Black Lives Matter movement. Meanwhile in India, the Lathi remains the default instrument of policing during the COVID-19 pandemic and during India’s stringent lockdowns. This comes on the heels of many reports of excessive use of force against protestors of the CAA and NRC in late 2019 and early 2020.

Ameya Naik is trained in law, public policy, pyschology, and diplomacy, and is a recurring guest on The Pragati Podcast as well as a friend of the show. Ameya is a non-resident Associate Fellow at the Takshashila Institution.

