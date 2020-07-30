Eye Care in India: Evolution, Access and Affordability

Dr. Gullapalli N Rao, Founder of the LV Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad, talks about human vision, eye health, and the transformation of eye care in India on Episode 147 of The Pragati Podcast.

Dr. GN Rao talks to host Pavan Srinath about how myopia is a growing challenge across India and the world. They discuss how India’s opthalmological practice leads the rest of healthcare in various aspects, how eye care in metropolitan India is now comparable to anywhere in the world, and explore how eye care can be made affordable for all Indians across the country.

Dr. Gullapalli Nageswara Rao is Founder and Chairman of the L V Prasad Eye Institute, which he started in Hyderabad in 1987. Returning to India after a successful career in the United States as an academic ophthalmologist, Dr. Rao and other leaders across South India helped revolutionize the quality and access to eye care across cities and states. Dr. Rao continues to be an active researcher and a key advocate of affordable eye care and prevention of blindness in India, and across the world. He was honored with a Padma Shri in 2002, and was elected to the Ophthalmology Hall of Fame in 2017 by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery.

Since Episode 142, The Pragati Podcast is now available in a new rich and interactive format that goes beyond the audio, and enables listeners to explore contextual links, take polls, and more. You can listen to the episode and get the full experience here on the browser, or by subscribing to The Pragati Podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, or the Adori iOS App. Try this link if you are listening in from your mobile browser.

Follow The Pragati Podcast on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

If you have any questions or comments, do send an email to [email protected], or drop us a message on social media, we would love to know what you think of the show.

Subscribe & listen to The Pragati Podcast on the IVM Podcasts Android App, Adori iOS App, iTunes, Saavn, Spotify, Castbox, Google Podcasts, AudioBoom, YouTube or any other podcast app. You can find the podcast everywhere.

The Pragati Podcast is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).