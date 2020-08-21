The Unfinished Journey of Women’s Property Rights

Shipra Deo and Devendra Damle talk to host Pavan Srinath about the long struggle for women to secure property rights and land ownership in India.

Shipra Deo and Devendra Damle talk to host Pavan Srinath about the long struggle for women to secure property rights and land ownership in India. On Episode 148 of The Pragati Podcast, they discuss what progress has been made over the last century, and the vast pending scope of legal and societal challenges.

Shipra Deo is the Director of Women’s Land Rights, India, at Landesa, and Devendra Damle is a consultant researcher at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP).

Don’t miss Narayan Prasad‘s brief update on IN-SPACe and India’s space reforms during the break, of developments since Episode 144 of The Pragati Podcast, where recent developments were discussed in greater detail.

