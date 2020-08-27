Creating Social Infrastructure for Our Cities.

V Ravichandar returns to The Pragati Podcast to talk about the dire need to create more public spaces and social infrastructure in Indian cities.

V Ravichandar returns to The Pragati Podcast to talk about the dire need to create more public spaces and social infrastructure in Indian cities. He talks to host Pavan Srinath on Episode 149 about the role that governments, citizens, and the city elite can play in making urban lives richer.

Ravichandar is the Honorary Director of the Bangalore International Centre and Chairman, Feedback Consulting. He has been active in urban reforms and governance for the last two decades, most recently as a part of the 3-member Government Expert Committee tasked with reimaging governance and administration for Bengaluru. Apart from his role at the Bangalore International Centre, Ravi helped start the Bangalore Literature Festival, the Chennai International Centre, and other public-oriented initiatives.

Disclaimer: Host Pavan Srinath works with Ravi and the Bangalore International Centre in running the BIC Talks Podcast.

