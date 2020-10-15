Economist Renuka Sane is on Episode 152 of The Pragati Podcast to talk about pensions, their roles, types, and their evolution in modern India.





Whether in 1980 or in 2020, the idea of a good, assured pension is an incentive like few others. Economist Renuka Sane talks to host Pavan Srinath on Episode 152 of The Pragati Podcast on pensions, their roles, types, and their evolution in modern India.

Renuka Sane is an Associate Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP). Her research interests are in household finance, especially on household choice in financial instruments such as credit, pensions, insurance, and equity markets, as well as consumer protection in finance.

Renuka and Pavan discuss government pensions in India and how they have evolved, the National Pension System, the Employees’ Provident Fund, One-Rank-One-Pension (OROP), and more.

