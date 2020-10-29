Fixing Indian Banking’s NPA Problem

Listen to Former RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya talk to host Pavan Srinath on understanding and fixing India’s persistent bank NPA crisis, on Episode 153 of The Pragati Podcast.





This is the first of two episodes on The Pragati Podcast where Viral Archarya talks about his new book, The Quest for Financial Stability in India. The book can be purchased at SAGE’s BIG Book Festival Sale.

On Episode 153, Viral unpacks the problem of NPAs or Non Performing Assets. He discusses how Indian banks continue to suffer from having bad loans on their balance sheets, and how it can halt India’s economic progress. He also explores the idea of Fiscal Dominance, and how it has become a ‘theory of everything’ in India.

Viral V. Acharya is the C.V. Starr Professor of Economics in the Department of Finance at New York University Stern School of Business (NYU-Stern) and an Academic Advisor to the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. Viral was a Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between January 2017 and July 2019, and was in charge of Monetary Policy, Financial Markets, Financial Stability, and Research.

Since Episode 143, The Pragati Podcast is available in a new rich and interactive format that goes beyond the audio, and enables listeners to explore contextual links, take polls, and more.

