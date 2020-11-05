The Role of an RBI Deputy Governor

Economist Viral Acharya talks to host Pavan Srinath about his tenure as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, on Episode 154 of The Pragati Podcast.





This is the second of two episodes on The Pragati Podcast with Viral Archarya. He recently published his book, The Quest for Financial Stability in India. The book can be purchased at SAGE’s BIG Book Festival Sale.

On Episode 154, Viral talks about his role as a deputy governor and his mandate while in office. He also discusses macroeconomic in India both within and outside the RBI, and the important public role that central bank leaders have in steering important conversations around the future of the national economy.

Viral V. Acharya is the C.V. Starr Professor of Economics in the Department of Finance at New York University Stern School of Business (NYU-Stern) and an Academic Advisor to the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. Viral was a Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between January 2017 and July 2019, and was in charge of Monetary Policy, Financial Markets, Financial Stability, and Research.

The Pragati Podcast is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).