This is Episode 148 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.
In episode 148 of The Seen and the Unseen, host Amit Varma invokes a fictional super-weapon to build an argument against gun rights in India. Guests Shubho Roy and Sudhanshu Neema disagree with him, and each other, most vigorously.
Also check out:
1. The Bombzooka Question — Amit Varma on India Uncut
2. Resisting State Injustice — Episode 120 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Jason Brennan)
Follow The Seen and the Unseen on iTunes, Stitcher, and Tunein. You can also listen to us on Spotify and the Saavn app.