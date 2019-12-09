The Business of Books

How has Indian publishing evolved in the last few decades? What does India read, and why? Publisher VK Karthika joins Amit Varma in episode 150 of The Seen and the Unseen to talk about what she learnt in her years in Penguin, Harper Collins and (now) Westland.

Also check out:

1. Death of the Author — Roland Barthes (pdf link)

2. How to Read and Why — Harold Bloom

3. A Poetry Handbook — Mary Oliver

4. Roseanna — Maj Sjöwall & Per Wahlöö

5. The Gita Press and Hindu Nationalism — Episode 139 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Akshaya Mukul)