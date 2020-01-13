Films, Feminism, Paromita

Immense changes have swept through our lives in the last three decades. Filmmaker and writer Paromita Vohra joins Amit Varma in episode 155 of The Seen and the Unseen, and turns her unique gaze both inwards and outwards.

Also check out:

1. Agents of Ishq

1. Unlimited Girls (95 mins)

2. Cosmopolis: Two Tales of a City (13 mins)

3. Where’s Sandra (18 mins)

4. Morality TV (32 mins)

5. Partners in Crime (95 mins)

6. A Love Latika (Trailer)

7. Interview of Paromita Vohra by Anuradha Sengupta

8. A Lover’s Argument — Talk by Paromita Vohra

9. Paromita Vohra on Shah Rukh Khan

10.My True North: All Renewal Starts With the Self — Paromita Vohra

11. On My First Data, My True Love Gave To Me — Paromita Vohra

12. The Mystery of The Half-Girlfriend and the Double Chetan — Paromita Vohra

13. Automatic Bodies — Paromita Vohra

14. Indian Society: The Last 30 years — Episode 137 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Santosh Desai)

15. The Dialect of a Cricket Writer — Amit Varma

16. Reading India Now — Ulka Anjaria

Follow The Seen and the Unseen on iTunes, Stitcher, and Tunein. You can also listen to us on Spotify and the Saavn app.