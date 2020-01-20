Kerala and the Ivory Throne

This is Episode 156 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.

Kerala has a madly interesting history. It was a hub of globalisation centuries ago, an exemplar of tolerance. Almost in contrast, it took casteism to an extreme. It also had a matrilineal system, a tradition of empowered women, and some badass queens. Historian Manu Pillai joins Amit Varma in episode 156 of The Seen and the Unseen to discuss all this and more.

Also check out:

1. The Ivory Throne — Manu Pillai

2. Our Colourful Past — Episode 127 of The Seen and the Unseen

3. The Deccan Before Shivaji — Episode 98 of The Seen and the Unseen

4. The Indianness of Indian Food — Episode 95 of The Seen and the UnseenFor complete archives, visit seenunseen.in.