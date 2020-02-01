This is Episode 158 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.
From the Arab Spring to Shaheen Bagh, radically networked societies are rising up to express themselves. What do they have in common? How will a hierarchical state deal with a networked society? Pranay Kotasthane shares his insights with Amit Varma in episode 158 of The Seen and the Unseen.
Also check out:
1. Individual Liberty vs Public Security in a Radically Networked Society — Nitin Pai and Pranay Kotasthane.
2. Networked Societies and Hierarchical States: The Emerging Challenge to Political Order — Nitin Pai and Sneha Shankar
3. Twitter and Tear Gas — Zeynep Tufekci
4. Serdar Akinan’s picture of the procession of coffins
5. Episodes of The Seen and the Unseen featuring Pranay Kotasthane
6. Protesters Are United by Something Other Than Politics — Tyler Cowen
7. Films, Feminism, Paromita — Episode 155 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Paromita Vohra)
8. Fighting Fake News — Episode 133 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Pratik Sinha)
9. The Facts Do Not Matter — Amit Varma
10. Pranay Kotasthane’s newsletter.
