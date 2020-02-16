This is Episode 160 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.

In India, we have government of the people and for the people, but not by the people. How can we fix this? Polymath thinker Ashwin Mahesh joins Amit Varma in episode 160 of The Seen and the Unseen to chat about participatory democracy, India Against Corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party and what makes a Good Indian.

