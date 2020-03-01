Caste, Gender, Karnatik Music

This is Episode 162 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.
So much of our culture is shaped by our social fault lines. TM Krishna joins Amit Varma in episode 162 of The Seen and the Unseen to peel the layers off the development of Karnatik music — and Indian society itself.
Also check out:
1. Sebastian and Sons — TM Krishna
2. A Southern Music — TM Krishna
3. Reshaping Art — TM Krishna
4. TM Krishna singing on a bus.
5. Superforecasting — Philip Tetlock & Dan Gardner
6. The Gita Press and Hindu Nationalism — Episode 139 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Akshaya Mukul)
1. Sebastian and Sons — TM Krishna
2. A Southern Music — TM Krishna
3. Reshaping Art — TM Krishna
4. TM Krishna singing on a bus.
5. Superforecasting — Philip Tetlock & Dan Gardner
6. The Gita Press and Hindu Nationalism — Episode 139 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Akshaya Mukul)
Follow The Seen and the Unseen on iTunes, Stitcher, and Tunein. You can also listen to us on Spotify and the Saavn app.