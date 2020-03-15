The Ideas of Our Constitution

This is Episode 164 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.
Contrary to popular belief, the Indian constitution was not a copy-paste job without a vision. It emerged from decades of intellectual ferment. Madhav Khosla joins Amit Varma in episode 164 of The Seen and the Unseen to describe the history of the key ideas that drove our founders and shaped our constitution.
Also check out:
1. India’s Founding Moment — Madhav Khosla
2. The Indian Constitution (Oxford Short Introductions) — Madhav Khosla
3. The Idea of India — Sunil Khilnani
4. The Citizenship Battles — Episode 152 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Srinath Raghavan)
5. Citizenship and its Discontents — Niraja Gopal Jayal
6. Narendra Modi Takes a Great Leap Backwards — Amit Varma
7. India’s Sedition Law — Episode 146 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Chitranshul Sinha)
8. Who Broke Our Republic? — Episode 163 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Kapil Komireddi)
9. The Emergency — Episode 103 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Gyan Prakash)
10. Democracies of the East — Radhakamal Mukerjee
11. Why I am Not a Conservative — Friedrich Hayek
12. The Indian Conservative — Episode 145 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Jaithirth Rao)
13. Pakistan or the Partition of India — BR Ambedkar.
