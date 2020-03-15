The Ideas of Our Constitution

This is Episode 164 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.

Contrary to popular belief, the Indian constitution was not a copy-paste job without a vision. It emerged from decades of intellectual ferment. Madhav Khosla joins Amit Varma in episode 164 of The Seen and the Unseen to describe the history of the key ideas that drove our founders and shaped our constitution.

