Nanak Was Here

This is Episode 166 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.
The man known as Guru Nanak was one of the great travellers of his time, passing through lands that are today spread across nine countries. Amardeep Singh joins Amit Varma in episode 166 of The Seen and the Unseen to talk about how he retraced Nanak’s path — and also about his efforts at documenting the Sikh heritage of Pakistan.
Also check out:
1. Lost Heritage: The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan — Amardeep Singh.
2. The Quest Continues: Lost Heritage — Amardeep Singh.
3. Peering Warrior — A documentary by Amardeep Singh.
5. Amardeep Singh on Facebook (Lost Heritage, Tapestry), Instagram and Twitter.
6. Hindu, Sufi or Sikh — Steven W Ramey.
7. Our Colourful Past — Episode 127 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Manu Pillai).
8. The History of Desire in India — Episode 161 of The Seen and the Unseen (w Madhavi Menon).
9. The Truth About Us — Sanjoy Chakravorty.
You can email Amardeep at [email protected]
com.sg and whatsapp him at +65 9832 6508.
