The Art of Translation

12 Apr, 2020
Pragati Staff

This is Episode 168 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma. 

There are over 6000 languages in the world. How can we possibly understand one another? Arunava Sinha joins Amit Varma in episode 168 of The Seen and the Unseen to explain the importance of translation, and literature itself, in these divisive times.
Select books translated by Arunava:
1. Chowringhee — Sankar
2. When the Time is Right — Buddhadeva Bose
3. Shake the Bottle and Other Stories — Ashapurna Debi
4. Seventeen — Anita Agnihotri
5. Harbart — Nabarun Bhattacharya
6.. The Greatest Bengali Stories Ever Told — Arunava Sinha (ed)
7, The Moving Shadow: Electrifying Bengali Pulp Fiction — Arunava Singa (ed)

Also check out:
1. Why Translation Matters — Edith Grossman
2. Through the Language Glass — Guy Deutscher
3. Translating Neruda — John Felstiner
4. The Task of the Translator — Walter Benjamin
5. The Impossibility of Translating Homer into English — Emily Watson Twitter thread
6. The Odyssey — Homer (Trans. Emily Watson)
7. The Way by Swann’s — Marcel Proust (trans. Lydia Davis)
8. The Vegetarian — Han Kang (trans. Deborah Smith)
9. The Business of Books — Episode 150 of The Seen and the Unseen (w VK Karthika)

