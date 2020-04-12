The Art of Translation

This is Episode 168 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.
2. When the Time is Right — Buddhadeva Bose
3. Shake the Bottle and Other Stories — Ashapurna Debi
4. Seventeen — Anita Agnihotri
5. Harbart — Nabarun Bhattacharya
6.. The Greatest Bengali Stories Ever Told — Arunava Sinha (ed)
7, The Moving Shadow: Electrifying Bengali Pulp Fiction — Arunava Singa (ed)
Also check out:
1. Why Translation Matters — Edith Grossman
2. Through the Language Glass — Guy Deutscher
3. Translating Neruda — John Felstiner
4. The Task of the Translator — Walter Benjamin
5. The Impossibility of Translating Homer into English — Emily Watson Twitter thread
6. The Odyssey — Homer (Trans. Emily Watson)
7. The Way by Swann’s — Marcel Proust (trans. Lydia Davis)
8. The Vegetarian — Han Kang (trans. Deborah Smith)
9. The Business of Books — Episode 150 of The Seen and the Unseen (w VK Karthika)
