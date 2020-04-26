Foreign Policy is a Big Deal

This is Episode 170 of The Seen and the Unseen, the weekly podcast hosted by Amit Varma.

So much of the lives of common people depends on the relationships between nations. But is foreign policy an arcane subject, meant only for wonks and elites? No! Pranay Kotasthane and Manoj Kewalramani join Amit Varma in episode 170 of The Seen and the Unseen to demystify international relations.

Note: This episode contains an update about how foreign policy will be affected by Covid-19. That sections begins at around 1 hr 57 minutes.

